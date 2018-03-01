US Senators Urge Washington to End Support of Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen

"Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced Wednesday a bipartisan joint resolution to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis in Yemen pursuant to the War Powers Resolution," the press release, issued Wednesday, said.
The senators pointed at the toll that the military campaign took on the civilian population of Yemen.
The US politicians noted that the US involvement in the hostilities had not been authorized by the Congress and suggested that the resolution would give the legislature an opportunity to "withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from an unauthorized war."
"With this resolution, Congress can re-assert power over foreign policy decision-making. It can authorize – or decline to authorize – military engagement and define U.S. national interests," Lee said.
