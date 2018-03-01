US Senators Urge Washington to End Support of Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three US senators have introduced a resolution urging the government to halt US support of the Saudi-led coalition's military campaign in Yemen, torn apart by civil war, according to a press release by Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced Wednesday a bipartisan joint resolution to remove U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis in Yemen pursuant to the War Powers Resolution," the press release, issued Wednesday, said.

The senators pointed at the toll that the military campaign took on the civilian population of Yemen.

The US politicians noted that the US involvement in the hostilities had not been authorized by the Congress and suggested that the resolution would give the legislature an opportunity to "withdraw U.S. Armed Forces from an unauthorized war."

"With this resolution, Congress can re-assert power over foreign policy decision-making. It can authorize – or decline to authorize – military engagement and define U.S. national interests," Lee said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansarullah. mSince March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries, backed by the United States and the United Kingdom, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.