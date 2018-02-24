At Least Five People Killed in Two Car Bombings in Aden, Yemen

The two blasts reportedly ripped through the southern Yemeni city on Saturday, hitting the area near an anti-terrorism camp.

At least five people have been killed in the explosions, security officials confirmed on Friday. Jumhouriya hospital officials earlier said that dozens of people were either killed or wounded in the explosions. They said that five bodies – mostly troops – had been transported to the medical institution along with a number of wounded people, including civilians.

An Al Arabiya correspondent in the city reported that most of those killed were civilians.

Al Arabiya also reported that a car bomb detonated on a highway near the entrance to an anti-terrorist camp that is located in the Al-Tawahi district in the south of the city.

The terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the bombings, according to Reuters.

Social media users are uploading pictures of the city of Aden after the explosions that hit the area near the Southern Transitional Council. The photos show plumes of smoke as well as a car in flames.

The situation in Yemen has been unstable since an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, erupted. Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition consisting largely of the Arab states, backed by the United States and the United Kingdom, among others, has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.