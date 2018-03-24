Turkey Establishes Full Control Over Syria's Afrin District - General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish Armed Forces have established full control over Syrian northern district of Afrin, the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces said Saturday.

"All villages have been cleared from terrorists. Afrin is under full control [of Turkish Armed Forces]," the General Staff said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

On January 20, Ankara, jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat. Turkey considers the the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.

