Register
12:09 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Trendstorm

    After Afrin: How Far East Will Erdogan Go?

    Trendstorm
    Get short URL
    Andrew Korybko
    0 0 0

    Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “After Afrin: How Far East Will Erdogan Go?” focusing on the next stage of the Turkey’s military operations in the region.

    Turkey's capture of the Kurdish-controlled northwestern Syrian town of Afrin earlier this week led to President Erdogan warning that his forces might soon move as far east as Qamishli and even enter the Iraqi town of Sinjar as they continue their ambitious anti-terrorist operation. Ankara considers the Syrian PYD Kurdish political party and their armed YPG militia to be terrorists on par with the PKK, and Turkey fears that they're conspiring to construct a "terror corridor" all along the country's southern border, a scenario that could even see them make a move on the coastal Hatay Province one day in order to connect their conquests to the sea. That's why President Erdogan commenced "Operation Olive Branch" in the first place, and it's presumably the reason why he wants to take it even further following his military's success in Afrin.

    There have been conflicting reports over the past month or so about whether the US and Turkey reached an agreement on jointly patrolling the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij along the western bank of the Euphrates, but all indications point to it possibly becoming the next flashpoint in Syria. Ankara has an interest in pushing the Kurdish-led "Syrian Democratic Forces" east of the Euphrates and having the river serve as a so-called "buffer zone", after which it might eventually launch cross-border attacks against Qamishli and other settlements of strategic significance. Northern Iraq comes into play because it's long been a hideout for the PKK, which President Erdogan suspects of setting up a new base in the mountainous town of Sinjar, but it might be easier said than done for him to actually intervene there because it would be the deepest-ever incursion into enemy territory that he's ever commenced.

    As the conventional component of the Afrin campaign draws to a close, the question isn't one of whether Turkey will continue its anti-terrorist crusade, but of exactly how far east its armed forces will go. It also remains to be seen whether they'll finally meet any worthwhile resistance or if their foes will keep falling like dominos in the face of the Turkish advance. Worryingly, however, there are increasing concerns that the Turkish military might end up clashing with its Syrian and Iraqi counterparts if it goes too deep into their territories without their permission.

    Levent Karaca, Founder and editor-in-chief of the economymedi.com, and Fredi Hazeem, Recently retired university professor, loyal Syrian patriot and peace activist, commented on the issue.

    Want to sound off and share what you think about this? Send us an email at radio@sputniknews.com or find us on Facebook!

    Tags:
    Kurds, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse