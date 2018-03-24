Register
10:48 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018

    'As Soon As Daesh Seized Power, Tortures Began' - Eastern Ghouta Resident

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    132

    A man named Ahmed shares with Sputnik the story of his life in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta before he was released from prison, established by Daesh terrorist* group.

    “It was impossible to get out, if someone tried to flee to the regions, controlled by the Syrian army, he put his life and the lives of relatives in jeopardy,” Ahmed says.

    The former prisoner reveals that a failed attempt to escape made things worse, as terrorists’ views stipulated that such a person should be regarded as a traitor; they might not have killed him, but they violated his rights in different ways.

    “I was forced to maintain the idea of creating an Islamic state; to achieve that goal we needed to dishonor the Syrian state and the army, otherwise a person was considered infidel, non-Muslim, although the militants’ beliefs and actions are far from the religion of Islam.”

    READ MORE: ICRC Chief Says Trusts Reports About Crimes of Militants in Syria's E Ghouta

    Ahmed shares with Sputnik that he is extremely happy to be free, and it is a “miracle” that he and his family are finally free from the horrors under terrorists.

    Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 15, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrians civilians evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta enclave pass with belongings through the regime-controlled corridor opened by government forces in Hawsh al-Ashaari, east of the enclave town of Hamouria on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on March 15, 2018

    “Militants have significantly changed our lives. As soon as they seized power in our region, they set up prisons and torture rooms. They were constantly accusing the government and the army of everything through media.”

    Speaking about the liberation, he added that the Syrian army realized that prisoners were not to blame, as militants used them as human shields.”

    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta
    © Sputnik/ Muhamad Maruf
    Residents leave the territory of Eastern Ghouta

    READ MORE: Syrian Army to Take Second East Ghouta Pocket as Militants Agree Transfer Deal

    According to the Syrian army command, government troops have already liberated 70 percent of Eastern Ghouta's territory, which has been under terrorists' control since 2012.

    *Also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    MoD: Russian Jets Don't Conduct Airstrikes Against Residential Areas in E Ghouta
    Syrian Army Seizes Militant Strongholds in Eastern Ghouta – Source
    Syrian Army to Take Second East Ghouta Pocket as Militants Agree Transfer Deal
    Situation in E Ghouta as Ahrar al-Sham Militants Leaving Area (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    terrorist, Daesh, Eastern Ghouta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Choose Me
    Choose Me
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse