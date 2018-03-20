Iranian Leader: We Defused Regional Threats, Now We Have Opportunities

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation on Iranian New Year, praising the country's policies amid tensions with Washington and crises in the Middle East.

Iran "defused regional threats — one of their aims was to harm the Islamic Republic — these threats did not damage our country, but turned into opportunities," Khamenei said on Tuesday as Iranians are celebrating the Nowruz holiday.

He was echoed by President Hassan Rouhani, who paid tribute to Iran's "humble soldiers and tireless diplomats were able to stand with the people of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon to establish stability and increase security for the region."

© AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer US Exploiting Iran Protests to Dump 2015 Nuclear Deal: Russian Ambassador to UN

Along with Russia, Iran has been helping Syria overcome the threat of Daesh and declared the end of the terrorist group in November 2017.

Shiite Iran has also been at loggerheads with the Sunni Saudi Arabia, with tensions including accusations of supporting terrorism and even touching upon the development of nuclear weapons.

Tehran has been under pressure from the United States, with US President Donald Trump slamming the internationally approved Iran nuclear deal and Washington taking the side of protesters during unrest in Tehran in December and January.

Trump, meanwhile, also congratulated Iranians on their New Year, while at the same time blasting the authorities for their social policies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif published a tweet condemning "the insults of an arriviste leader" keen on social media — and though the particular leader was not named, the statement caused many to turn their eyes across the Atlantic Ocean.