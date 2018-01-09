About 3,700 People Detained During Protests in Iran – Lawmaker

“Taking into account the fact that people were detained by various security bodies, it is impossible to name the exact number [of detainees],” Sadeghi told the ICANA news agency, adding that some 3,700 people had been detained.
READ MORE: US, UK 'Failed' to Destabilize Iran Through Recent Protests — Supreme Leader
At least 20 people have reportedly been killed during the protests. Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that about 42,000 Iranians had participated in the rallies.
Country’s authorities accused foreign countries, including the United States, of trying to destabilize the situation in Iran.
All comments
Show new comments (0)