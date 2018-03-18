Free Syrian Army Opposition Group Seizes Control Over City of Afrin - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The units of the Free Syrian Army armed opposition group have seized control over the Kurdish-held northern city of Afrin, Turkish media reported on Sunday.

The offense on Afrin, which has been under control of Kurdish militia, was launched early on Sunday morning, the agency reported.

The General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces has not confirmed the reports yet.

On January 20, Ankara, jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat. Turkey considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

In the wake of the start of Ankara's Olive Branch Operation in Afrin, Damascus has strongly condemned the offensive, calling Turkey's move "a violation of the country's sovereignty." In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that preservation of the territorial integrity of Syria is the common goal of Ankara and Damascus and the Turkish troops are not going to attack government forces in Syria.