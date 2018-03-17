Register
17 March 2018
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    'Painful Mistake': Iran's FM Zarif Warns US Against Pulling Out of Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Speaking about the US policies towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad said that US President Donald Trump, who strongly opposed the deal, has always sought to “destroy the JCPOA.”

    The Iranian Foreign Minister has warned the United States against the “painful mistake” of withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    "Considering what has been envisaged in the JCPOA in the field of research and development and the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued measures to develop its peaceful nuclear capability, if the US makes the mistake of exiting the JCPOA, it will definitely be a painful mistake for the Americans," Zarif told reporters earlier.

    While Trump has repeatedly dismissed the deal as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has ever entered into,” Zarif has underscored that Iran is prepared for various scenarios.

    "It has been fully foreseen in the JCPOA what measures the Islamic Republic of Iran would carry out if it cannot reap its [the agreement's] economic benefits," Zarif stressed.

    On March 16, Vienna hosted a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA between the P5+1 group (comprising Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany) and Iran. Following the session, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly held a separate meeting with the US delegation.

    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
    © AP Photo/ Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Iran Slams Saudi Crown Prince as 'Delusional' After Nukes' Creation Threat
    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the agreement, threatening to unilaterally pull out of it if it is not revised, while other parties to the deal have reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA. In January, Trump asked Congress to address the flaws in what he termed the “terrible Iran nuclear deal.” Earlier that month, he said he was “waiving” the application of certain sanctions as required by the nuclear deal but for the last time.

    In July 2015, the P5+1 group of countries and Iran signed an agreement stipulating the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

