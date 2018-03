MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that a day before it had prevented an attack on military checkpoint in the country's southeast and eliminated several terrorists.

"Last night, terrorists and gunmen attempted a suicide attack using a car rigged with explosives, targeting one of the IRGC land forces’ sentry posts in Saravan County," IRGC said in a statement published on its news website Sepahnews.

According to the statement, Iranian forces managed to prevent the attack, destroying the vehicle while also killing two terrorists.

The county, located close to the Iran-Pakistan border, regularly witnesses attacks on Iranian border guards.