Register
04:22 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a graduation ceremony of a group of the Revolutionary Guard cadets in Tehran, Iran.

    Iran Moves to Lessen Revolutionary Guard Presence in Economy

    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has instructed the Revolutionary Guard Corps to decrease its investment participation in the state economy, raising the possibility that some of the organization’s holdings may be privatized.

    The announcement was made by Iranian Defense Minister General Amir Hatami.

    Speaking to state-run IRAN newspaper, Hatami stated that Khamenei instructed both the country's regular armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to withdraw from business that is not directly affiliated with their work.

    According to Hatami, Khamenei instructed the armed forces and the IRGC to either divest economic holdings on the country's capital markets or sell them to the private sector, according to a report by Bloomberg.

    "They will pursue this matter until these forces withdraw from irrelevant economic activities, " Hatami added.

    Turkish tanks head to the Syrian border, in Karkamis, Turkey, Wednesday Aug. 31, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ismail Coskun, IHA via AP
    Iran Calls on Turkey to Immediately End Olive Branch Operation
    The defense minister did not disclose what companies would be privatized. According to Radio Farda's report on the issue, Hatami alluded to entities related to the "investment sector."

    Khamenei's office did not comment on the issue or on the IRGC.

    According to Bloomberg, the IRGC has holdings in Iranian construction, energy, banking, insurance and telecommunications industries.

    "Our success depends on market conditions," Hatami reportedly said.

    The idea that the IRGC should decrease its share in the state economy has been pursued by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani since early in his first term in office.

    While the IRGC is estimated to have control over one third of the state economy, it is unlikely that the organization will withdraw entirely, as one of its task is to assist and support the government on various projects at its request and this could take the shape of economic activities — a directive cemented in the Islamic Republic's constitution.

    "These tasks are of another nature and are in order to help various sectors," Hatami said. "Depending on the requirements of the government, this work can continue or it may not."

    According to Radio Farda, the Khatam ol-Anbia, the country's major engineering arm and one of Iran's largest contractors in industrial and development projects, will continue to operate in the construction sector, according to the needs of government.

    Related:

    Iran, Egypt Calls for End of Turkish 'Disruptive' Offensive in Syria
    UK Teen Posed as CIA Chief, Got Hands on US Intelligence in Afghanistan, Iran
    Deutsche Borse Says Iran Sues Its Subsidiary For Holding $4.9 Billion in Assets
    Mercedes-Benz Company to Launch Car Manufacturing in Iran – Reports
    Tags:
    business, economy, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hassan Rouhani, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok