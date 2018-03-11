Enough is Enough! Hundreds of Israelis Demand Netanyahu's Resignation (VIDEO)

It is Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who will decide on whether the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will officially face charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

Hundreds of Israelis have once again taken to the streets in Tel Aviv to say "no" to corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the protest rallies, which took place in the city's center on Saturday, demonstrators carried placards and chanted anti-government slogans.Such rallies are now taking place once a week, and have done so for four consecutive months.

READ MORE: Police Interrogate Israeli PM Netanyahu and His Wife Over Corruption Charges

Apart from Tel Aviv, protests are being held in other Israeli cities, including Petah Tikva, where Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's home is located.

In February, Israeli police said that they had collected enough evidence to support claims that Netanyahu committed fraud and took bribes.

© AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov, Pool Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018

The police promised to hand over the relevant investigative materials and their indictment recommendations to Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will make a final decision on the matter.

Right now, Netanyahu faces charges of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy supporters, in the form of cigars, champagne and jewelry, in return for advancing their interests.

READ MORE: Expert Explains What Consequences Netanyahu Corruption Case Might Have

The second investigation looks into allegations that Netanyahu arranged to obtain favorable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the paper Israel Hayom.

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun Nearly Half of Israelis Want Netanyahu to Resign Amid Corruption Scandal - Poll

Additionally, the Israeli Prime Minister may be accused of alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar submarine deal with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp. Netanyahu vehemently denies any wrongdoing, claiming that he is the victim of a smear campaign launched by his political opponents.

In late December, thousands of people protested in the streets in Tel Aviv to demand Netanyahu's resignation over alleged corruption, in the "March of Shame" demonstration. Before that, the rallies took place outside the house of Israel's attorney general, according to Haaretz.

The anti-corruption protests against Netanyahu have continued throughout 2018.