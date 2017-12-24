Israelis Ashamed... of Netanyahu's Corruption, Protests Enter Fourth Week

With Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continuing to deny all the corruption accusations against him, ordinary Israelis seem to be turning a deaf ear to his claims.

Thousands of people are protesting in the streets in Tel Aviv to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption, according to media reports.

The "March of Shame" demonstration is being held in central Tel Aviv for the fourth consecutive week, while a smaller anti-corruption rally against Netanyahu kicked off in Jerusalem.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was questioned by police for the seventh time as part of an ongoing corruption investigation against him.

A man takes a photo with former #Israel Defense Minister Moshe ‘Bogie’ Yaalon, @bogie_yaalon at a protest against Netanyahu by the “national camp” #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/r72rJNvHfB — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) 23 декабря 2017 г.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing, saying that he is the victim of a smear campaign created by his political opponents.

The Israeli media also reported that the investigation has enough evidence to bring formal bribery charges against Netanyahu.

Thousands of people from all ages gather in Tel Aviv like every Saturday to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu and his corrupted government! pic.twitter.com/dffJILtg7V — 👾 Pinkeee 🌌 (@Elinor_Carmi) 23 декабря 2017 г.

Netanyahu is being investigated in a pair of corruption probes, known as cases 1000 and 2000.

In the first investigation, he is accused of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy supporters, in the form of cigars, champagne and jewelry in return for advancing their interests.

From the absolutely fascinating right-wing anti-Bibi protest in Jerusalem’s Zion Square. @YoazHendel1: “I’m not anti-Netanyahu but without morals you can’t lead.” pic.twitter.com/1szXRwrE0p — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) 23 декабря 2017 г.

The second investigation looks into allegations that Netanyahu arranged to obtain favorable coverage from the popular newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth in return for creating problems for its rival, the Israel Hayom paper.

Additionally, Netanyahu may reportedly face charges over his alleged involvement in a multimillion dollar submarine deal with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp.