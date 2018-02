Recently, the Israeli police have recommended the indictment of the country’s Prime Minister on grounds of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two corruption cases. Here’s a review of the most resonant corruption scandals surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu throughout his career.

On February 14, the Israeli Prime Minister quickly responded to the allegations against him and blasted the police probe, saying it was “like Swiss cheese,” full of holes, and claimed that the truth would eventually come out. He also added that his coalition government remained stable and would continue to work “for the good of Israel’s citizens until the end of the term.”