Register
13:33 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria

    Militants in E Ghouta Consider Releasing Residents for Free Exit - Russian MoD

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    230

    EASTERN GHOUTA (Syria) (Sputnik) - Russian and Syrian military are further negotiating with militants in Eastern Ghouta calling on them to let the civilians flee the area and leave it themselves with safety guaranteed, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said Sunday.

    "Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria and Syrian army are further holding negotiations with members of outlawed armed groups in Eastern Ghouta on the exit of the civilians from the area. The militants are considering letting several dozens of residents leave the area in exchange for free exit together with their families with guaranteed safety," the spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin told reporters.

    READ MORE: Get Out: WATCH First Group of Militants Leave East Ghouta Amid Ceasefire

    The spokesman again called on the militants to leave the area and let the civilians to do so stressing that the safety would be guaranteed.

    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    E Ghouta Militants Plan to Conduct Chemical Attack, Involving Several Women to Blame Damascus - Syrian Foreign Ministry
    On March 10, the spokesman for the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation announced that the center was holding talks with the leaders of the illegal armed units on the withdrawal of the second group of militants from the Damascus' suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

    On Friday, 13 militants left the area via a humanitarian corridor in accordance with the agreement reached owing to the reconciliation center, after which they had been sent to Idlib.

    READ MORE: Shelling Near Syria's Eastern Ghouta Putting Aid Convoy at Risk — UN Official

    Eastern Ghouta was taken by militants in 2012. According to Syrian Army estimates, there are 10,000-12,000 militants in the region. Despite the recent UN resolution, the combat has not ended, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said. As militants constantly target all exits from the enclave, civilians have been unable to leave the area.

    Related:

    Russian Military Talking on Withdrawing 2nd Group of Militants From E Ghouta
    E Ghouta Militants Plan to Stage Chemical Attack to Blame Gov't - Damascus
    Get Out: WATCH First Group of Militants Leave East Ghouta Amid Ceasefire
    Anti-Militant Protests Erupt in Syria's East Ghouta in Support of Syrian Army
    Shelling Near Syria's Eastern Ghouta Putting Aid Convoy at Risk - UN Official
    Syrian Army Seizes Large Batch of Weapons Bound for Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
    Militants Shell Journalists, Relatives of Refugees at Exit From E Ghouta
    Tags:
    militants, exit, release, Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok