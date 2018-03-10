Register
15:06 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria

    Get Out: WATCH First Group of Militants Leaves E Ghouta Amid Ceasefire

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The situation in the Syrian rebel-held stronghold of Eastern Ghouta remains tense, despite the February 24 UNSC resolution urging all parties to adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across the country in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid and medical evacuations of the injured.

    The first group of evacuees, including 13 al-Nusra Front* terrorists and members of their families, has left Syria's Eastern Ghouta a day after the Syrian authorities opened a second humanitarian corridor, SANA news agency has reported.

    The militants, who had been held in prison by rival terror group Jaish al-Islam, will be relocated to the Syrian northeastern province of Idlib.

    According to the agency, the militants continue shelling the evacuation passages of al-Wafideen and Jisreen, preventing civilians from leaving the terrorist-held area.

    The video uploaded on the Internet shows security services inspecting the militants and their luggage and then escorting them to a special bus.

    Jaish al-Islam said in a Twitter message the day before that the decision to release al-Nusra Front terrorists had been taken with the mediation of the UN and local civil society representatives.

    READ MORE: Anti-Militant Protests Erupt in Syria's East Ghouta in Support of Syrian Army

    Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of terrorists since 2012, with some 10,000-12,000 militants controlling the district, according to Syrian Army's estimates.

    The situation in the militant-held region escalated last month after government forces launched an operation dubbed "Damascus Steel," in a bid to clear the region of militants

    Trucks from Syrian Red Crescent and humanitarian partners are seen in Ghouta, Syria, March 5, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of Syrian Red Crescent
    Shelling Near Syria's Eastern Ghouta Putting Aid Convoy at Risk - UN Official
    Following the escalation, the UNSC unanimously approved resolution 2401, which provides for the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.

    Last week, The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said, citing the Syrian military, that the militants in Eastern Ghouta promised to release the civilians in exchange for humanitarian aid.

    The announcement was made shortly after some 45 trucks with humanitarian aid and a mobile hospital lined up at the checkpoint in the Muhayam-Al-Wafedin settlement, where the humanitarian corridor toward Eastern Ghouta begins. The aid included food, medicine and basic necessities with a total weight of 247 tonnes. 

    *Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as al-Nusra Front) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Seizes Large Batch of Weapons Bound for Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
    Militants Shell Journalists, Relatives of Refugees at Exit From E Ghouta
    WATCH Girl From E Ghouta Flees for Safety While Coming Under Terrorist Gunfire
    Tags:
    evacuation, Al-Nusra Front, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop from the Geneva Motor Show
    Cream of the Crop From the Geneva Motor Show
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok