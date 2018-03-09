Register
16:39 GMT +309 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trucks from Syrian Red Crescent and humanitarian partners are seen in Ghouta, Syria, March 5, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media

    Shelling Near Syria's Eastern Ghouta Putting Aid Convoy at Risk - UN Official

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of Syrian Red Crescent
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An aid convoy of humanitarian organizations entered Syria’s Duma, yet shelling in proximity to the Eastern Ghouta region is putting it at risk, Ali Al-Za’tari, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, said.

    "Shelling in the proximity of Duma, Eastern Ghouta today, is putting the UN/ICRC/SARC convoy at risk, despite assurances of safety from parties including the Russian Federation. Today’s convoy entered Duma to deliver the remaining aid that could not be offloaded from Monday's convoy due to insecurity and ongoing fighting. The UN calls for a cessation of hostilities in the area and for calm throughout Syria so that aid can be safely delivered to people in need," Ali Al-Za’tari, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Numerous civilians gathered in an additional checkpoint opened in the south of Syria's Eastern Ghouta, trying to leave the de-escalation zone, according to the spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin.

    "The Syrian authorities opened an additional checkpoint in southern Eastern Ghouta… There is a large gathering of civilians in neighboring areas wishing to leave the de-escalation zone," he told reporters.

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Even Attacks on Jabhat Al-Nusra Were Stopped During Ceasefire in Syria's Duma
    According to the official, militants, seeking to prevent civilians from leaving, are attacking them near checkpoint continues during humanitarian pauses. Several people have been injured and killed.

    "Shelling of Damascus and closest suburbs continued. Militants launched 18 mines from Eastern Ghouta, injuring two civilians, in the past 24 hours," he stated.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Seizes Large Batch of Weapons Bound for Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

    The humanitarian situation in Syria has significantly worsened due to the ongoing civil war. The infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed across the country and millions of people have left Syria in order to escape violence and poverty caused by war.

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    E Ghouta Crisis: While Slamming Russia, US Fails to Notice Beam in Its Own Eye
    International organizations have been providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian population, especially to those living in such crisis-torn areas as Eastern Ghouta.

    Eastern Ghouta was seized by militants in 2012. According to Syrian Army calculations, there are 10,000-12,000 militants in the region. Despite the recent UN resolution, the fighting has not ended, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said. As militants constantly target all exits from the enclave, civilians have been unable to leave the area.

    Related:

    Putin Discusses Situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta With Erdogan
    Syrian Government Explains Eastern Ghouta Operation Goals
    Erdogan Slams UNSC Resolution for Failing to Work in Eastern Ghouta
    Red Crescent Convoy Returns to Check Point in Eastern Ghouta With 13 Evacuees
    Russian Military: Al Nusra Terrorists Shelled Convoy in Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    Syrian ceasefire, checkpoint, humanitarian aid, UN resolution, Syrian Red Crescent, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN, Vladimir Zolotukhin, Eastern Ghouta, Duma, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok