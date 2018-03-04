Register
22:15 GMT +304 March 2018
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Militants Attack Humanitarian Corridor to E Gouta as Damascus Tries to Send Aid

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian government has tried to send 46 trucks with humanitarian aid to Eastern Ghouta, but the attempt was undermined by the continuing shelling of humanitarian corridor by the militant groups, Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fayssal Mikdad said late on Sunday.

    “We have tried to deliver 46 trucks to Ghouta, but the militants continue to shell the corridor,” Mikdad said, as quoted by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

    The official noted that Damascus is ready to send humanitarian aid to the Rukban refugee camp, located on the border with Jordan.

    Damaged cars and buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
    “But the United Nations should provide guarantees that the deliveries will reach those to whom it is intended,” Mikdad added.

    On February 24, the UNSC unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured. The ceasefire does not apply to ongoing military operations against the Daesh terrorist group or al-Qaeda and its affiliates.

    Moreover, Russia proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area. However, militants, operating in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling and prevent the humanitarian operations from being implemented.

    humanitarian aid, civilians, al-Qaeda, Daesh, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
