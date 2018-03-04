About 600 People Killed in E Ghouta Since February 18, Over 2,000 Wounded - UN

"Since 18 February, close to 600 people have reportedly been killed in air and ground-based strikes on the besieged enclave, while over 2,000 people have been injured. At the same time, ground-based strikes and mortar shelling from eastern Ghouta have killed and injured scores of civilians in neighboring Damascus," Moumtzis said.
The UN coordinator stressed that he remained concerned for the safety of civilians in Syria even after the UN Security Council vote to adopt Resolution 2401 on February 24 for a one-month ceasefire across Syria.
According to the UN, 385,000 people have been displaced since December. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that a daily humanitarian pause was introduced in Eastern Ghouta, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time (7:00 to 12:00 GMT).
According to the Russian military, militants have been preventing civilians from leaving Eastern Ghouta through the humanitarian corridor.
