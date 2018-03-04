Register
22:14 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A man walks in a graveyard near destroyed graves in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by air strikes in the village of Deir al-Asafir in the rebel-held region of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus (File)

    About 600 People Killed in E Ghouta Since February 18, Over 2,000 Wounded - UN

    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 600 people have been killed in Syria's Eastern Ghouta since February 18 and over 2,000 have been injured, Panos Moumtzis, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, said in a statement Sunday.

    "Since 18 February, close to 600 people have reportedly been killed in air and ground-based strikes on the besieged enclave, while over 2,000 people have been injured. At the same time, ground-based strikes and mortar shelling from eastern Ghouta have killed and injured scores of civilians in neighboring Damascus," Moumtzis said.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Publishes Shocking VIDEO of Kids Fleeing Militants' Fire in E Ghouta

    The UN coordinator stressed that he remained concerned for the safety of civilians in Syria even after the UN Security Council vote to adopt Resolution 2401 on February 24 for a one-month ceasefire across Syria.

    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    E Ghouta Terrorists Preparing Chemical Attacks to Discredit Damascus - Russian Military
    "Not only has this not happened, in some cases the violence has escalated, particularly for the close to 400,000 men, women and children of East Ghouta. Instead of a much needed reprieve, we continue to see more fighting, more death, and more disturbing reports of hunger and hospitals being bombed," the statement read.

    According to the UN, 385,000 people have been displaced since December. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday that a daily humanitarian pause was introduced in Eastern Ghouta, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time (7:00 to 12:00 GMT).

    READ MORE: Militants in E Ghouta Impose Curfew, Ban Civilians' Mass Meetings — Russian MoD

    According to the Russian military, militants have been preventing civilians from leaving Eastern Ghouta through the humanitarian corridor.

    Related:

    Militants in E Ghouta Impose Curfew, Ban Civilians' Mass Meetings - Russian MoD
    Syrian Army Publishes Shocking VIDEO of Kids Fleeing Militants' Fire in E Ghouta
    Russian Military Detects Terrorist Snipers Haunting Civilians in Eastern Ghouta
    E Ghouta Terrorists Prepare Chemical Attacks to Discredit Damascus - Russian MoD
    Residents of Syria’s E Ghouta Running Out of Food, Essentials – Russian Military
    Syrian Government is Winning the War in Ghouta and Afrin – Analyst
    WATCH: East Ghouta 'Terrorists Not Interested in Accuracy, Do Not Care Who Dies'
    Tags:
    strikes, civilians, operation, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok