Register
14:01 GMT +304 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view taken from a government-held area in Damascus shows smoke rising from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital following fresh air strikes and rocket fire on February 27, 2018

    Militants in E Ghouta Impose Curfew, Ban Civilians' Mass Meetings - Russian MoD

    © AFP 2018/ STRINGER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Over the past five days, only two children have managed to escape the terrorist-held Damascus suburb, despite the introduction of daily humanitarian pauses, according to the Russian military.

    Terrorists who control Eastern Ghouta have imposed a curfew during humanitarian pauses and banned civilians from gathering in order to prevent them from leaving the area through the humanitarian corridor, Russian Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin stated on Sunday.

    "The civilians who violate the militants' rules are subjected to public punishment," he pointed out.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    WATCH: East Ghouta 'Terrorists Not Interested in Accuracy, Do Not Care Who Dies'
    The situation around the humanitarian corridor in East Ghouta has been tense recently, with militants who entrenched themselves in the area constantly violating the truce and preventing civilians from escaping the besieged suburb. The militants also shell Damascus from East Ghouta regularly, causing damage to buildings and injuring civilians.

    Maj. Gen. Yury Yevtushenko, a spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said that civilians complain about hard living conditions under militants and repressions via the hotline. The residents report about a lack of food, medical supplies, water and electricity.

    On Saturday, snipers were firing at access routes to the humanitarian corridor to stop civilians from using it.

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    So far, six humanitarian pauses from 9:00 a.m. till 14:00 p.m. (07:00-12:00 GMT) have been declared in East Ghouta, with the latest one currently in effect. The residents are being informed via broadcasts, text messages, and leaflets about the ways to exit the areas controlled by militants and proceed to government checkpoints.

    READ MORE: Moscow Aware of Prepared Provocations in Syria Involving Chemical Weapons

    The aggravation of the situation followed the adoption of Resolution 2401 by the UN Security Council on February 24. The document that was passed unanimously calls on all warring parties in Syria to immediately stop fighting and implement a humanitarian pause so that humanitarian aid may be delivered to the areas affected by the clashes and injured civilians can be safely evacuated.

    Related:

    Residents of Syria’s E Ghouta Running Out of Food, Essentials – Russian Military
    'US, UK Instructed' Terrorists to Stage Chemical Attack in Syria - State Media
    Syrian Government is Winning the War in Ghouta and Afrin – Analyst
    Tags:
    humanitarian pause, Russian Defense Ministry, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok