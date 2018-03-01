Register
00:31 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of the Syrian Civil Defense run to help survivors from a street that attacked by airstrikes and shelling of the Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, suburb of Damascus, Syria

    WATCH: East Ghouta 'Terrorists Not Interested in Accuracy, Do Not Care Who Dies'

    © AP Photo/ Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    106

    The terrorists, who are currently holding the area of East Ghouta, continue to shell the Syrian capital paying no attention to the precision of their attacks, a local resident told Sputnik.

    "The school is being shelled daily, in these conditions; it is very difficult to study. We are afraid for our students and teachers. National security forces helped us to barricade the doors and some windows with sandbags to reduce the risk of someone being wounded by a [rocket] fragment or a bullet," the school principal in the Dahiyat al-Assad district, named Lawrence Haddad told Sputnik.

    According to her, dozens of school teachers and pupils were killed as a result of the shelling.

    "For this reason, some parents do not let their children go to school. Terrorists are not interested in the accuracy of the hit, they do not care who dies: adults, children, civilians or military. It is important for them to create newsworthy information and put pressure on the army, so that it stops its offensive against terrorists in East Ghouta," Haddad explained.

    READ MORE: Russian Military: Syrian Army Repels 3 Attacks on E Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor

    Despite the announced humanitarian pause in East Ghouta, the situation in the area remains extremely tense: terrorists have trapped civilians, shelling everyone who is trying to reach the humanitarian corridors.

    READ MORE: E Ghouta Residents Asking Rights Groups For Evacuation Help — Russian Military

    Describing the strained situation on the ground on Wednesday during talks with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that terrorists in Eastern Ghouta shell Damascus around 50-80 times a day, including the area of Russia's embassy and pointed out that Russia would not tolerate this forever.

    The shelling, which cause civilian casualties, is taking place even after the UNSC resolution calling for a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.

    The unanimously adopted resolution came nearly two weeks after the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta, following the launch of a military operation by Syrian government forces in a bid to clear the region of militants

    Tags:
    terrorists, shelling, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Cute Cat-alogue: Furry Felines to Brighten Up Your Day
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok