12:09 GMT +301 March 2018
    People inspect missile remains in the besieged town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2018

    E Ghouta Residents Asking Rights Groups For Evacuation Help - Russian Military

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    0 0 0

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Civilians residing in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta are massively contacting representatives of Syrian human rights organizations with a request to assist their evacuation from the territories held by militants, spokesman for Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin said Thursday.

    “According to the information received, over the 24 hours, the number of appeals from residents of Eastern Ghouta to human rights activists has increased by several times, with requests to help and assist in their evacuation from the territory controlled by militants," Zolotukhin told reporters.

    According to the spokesman, militants continue mortar shelling of the humanitarian corridor in Muhayam-al-Wafedin.

    Earlier in the day, at 09:00 a.m. Damascus time (07:00 GMT) the third five-hour "humanitarian pause" began in Eastern Ghouta, while Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sent an explanation of Russian initiatives on Eastern Ghouta to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

    Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Syrian Déjà Vu: Why Eastern Ghouta is Repeating the Fate of Aleppo
    In order to evacuate civilians, a humanitarian corridor with access to Muhayam-al-Wafedin settlement has been prepared with the assistance of the Syrian Red Crescent Society. The citizens are informed of the evacuation details through broadcasting, SMS and leaflets explaining how to exit from the area and to pass government checkpoints.

    READ MORE: Erdogan's Spokesman Responds to Putin Over Evacuation of Civilians From E Ghouta

    The ceasefire comes several days after the UNSC unanimously approved resolution 2401, which provides for the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.

    The decision on the resolution came nearly two weeks after the escalation of the situation in Eastern Ghouta, following the launch of a military operation by the Syrian government forces, in a bid to clear the region of militants

    Tags:
    humanitarian corridors, evacuation, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
