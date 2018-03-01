Radioactive Substance Found in Capital City of Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lebanese army has found radioactive substance in country's capital of Beirut, the NNA news agency reported Thursday, citing Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission (CNRS).

The Lebanese Atomic Energy Commission received calls on Tuesday evening from Lebanon army's engineer regiment and Lebanese Environment Minister Tarek Al-Khatib that radioactive substance was found in one of the districts of Beirut close to the center, CNRS's statement read, as quoted by the NNA news agency.

A group of specialists, who inspected the site, concluded that it was Americium–Beryllium neutron source used for geophysical studies. The commission declared that the substance had no life-threatening effects.

The cylinder bore the inscription "USA. 7A Type a radioactive material."

It was contained in a capsule and did not poison the environment, the commission emphasized.

"Currently we do not have any information on the origin of this cylinder," said Lebanese Environment Minister Tarek Al-Khatib.

READ MORE: Lebanon Vows to Confront Any Potential Israeli 'Aggression'

Lebanon has struggled with a waste crisis in 2015 trying to deal with mountains of garbage pile up on streets in and around the capital.

The country has more than 150 illegal dump sites where waste is burned, according to Human Rights Watch.