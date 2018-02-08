Register
15:06 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A UN peacekeeper of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stands at a lookout point in Adaisseh village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon December 21, 2015.

    Lebanon Working to 'Prevent Israeli Greed on Land, Sea' Amid Wall, Gas Disputes

    © AFP 2018/ Karamallah Daher
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Lebanon and Israel have been involved in disputes over the Jewish state's plan to build a wall along Lebanon's southern border, as well as over the eastern Mediterranean gas field.

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun stated that communications are ongoing in order to "prevent Israeli greed on land and sea" amid disputes concerning the border wall and oil deposits.

    "Communications are ongoing through the United Nations and friendly states to handle this issue… hoping that Israel does not escalate," Aoun was quoted as saying by his office.

    He emphasized that Lebanon "will confront any attack" on its territory or waters.

    Over past several weeks, new disputes over the Jewish state's plan to build a wall along Lebanon's southern border, as well as over the eastern Mediterranean gas field have further deteriorated the relations between the Middle Eastern states.

    Border Wall Tensions

    Most recently, Lebanese authorities have lashed out at "Israeli threats" to build a wall on the border, a plan they have described as a "direct threat to stability."

    READ MORE: Lebanon Lashes Out at Israeli 'Threats' Over Border Wall

    Earlier this week, senior Lebanese officials and Israeli army officers held a meeting under the supervision of the UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) at the Lebanese border town of Naqoura to discuss the quarrelsome forced entry-resistant construction built by Israeli along Lebanon's southern border. Lebanon insists on shut-down the construction on their territory.

    Offshore gas production
    CC0
    Israeli Minister Says Gas Field Put Out to Tender by Lebanon Belongs to Israel
    Israel wants to construct 13 fortified installations on contradictory territories that belong to Lebanon. However, the wall is located on the Israeli side of the UN-designated Blue Line, which defined Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

    Over the past decade, the Lebanese Armed Forces, Hezbollah, as well as the IDF have violated the blue line multiple times. Under the UN Security Council Resolution 425 adopted on March 19, 1978, Israel should avoid any military action against Lebanese territorial integrity and withdraw forthwith its forces from all Lebanese territory.

    Gas Dispute

    In addition to this, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman claimed earlier that the eastern Mediterranean gas field that has been put up for tender by Lebanon, and is expected to be developed by an international consortium of energy companies, belongs to the Jewish state, a statement dismissed by Lebanese authorities.

    In their turn, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri noted that these comments were one of several “threatening messages” from Israel in recent days, while Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stated that he already brought this matter to the attention of the UN.

    Hezbollah Shiite movement, which has been considered an enemy by Israel, voiced readiness to "decisively confront any assault on our [Lebanese] oil and gas rights.

    READ MORE: Hezbollah Ready to 'Decisively Confront' Israel Over Offshore Oil, Gas Deposits

    In December, the Lebanese government approved provisions for the right to explore two energy blocks, namely Block 4 and Block 9, in Lebanon to the consortium of Russia's Novatek natural gas producer with France’s Total and Italy’s Eni.

    Lebanon launched its first oil and gas production licensing auction in January 2017, opening five of ten of its Mediterranean blocks up for international bids.

    An aerial view taken on July 30, 2015 shows the Tamar Israeli gas-drill platform in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel
    © AFP 2018/ AHIKAM SERI
    Israeli Defense Chief's Claim on Offshore Gas Field Threaten Lebanon - President
    Lebanon, together with Israel, Cyprus and Egypt, sits on the Levant Basin in the eastern Mediterranean, where new gas fields have been revealed in 2009. Two Lebanese offshore blocks now lie within a triangle of maritime territory claimed by Israel.

    In 2006 Israeli armed forces invaded Lebanon in retaliation for a cross-border raid by Hezbollah which resulted in several Israeli soldiers being killed and two being abducted. The ensuing conflict lasted 34 days and ended with a UN-brokered ceasefire, only after claiming the lives of about 1,200 Lebanese and some 160 Israelis.

    Tags:
    border wall, gas field, Michel Aoun, Lebanon, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok