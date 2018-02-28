Register
03:18 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018

    'Question of Life and Death': UN Calls for End to Fighting in Eastern Ghouta

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    503

    Fighting in the Syrian region of Eastern Ghouta, located on the outskirts of Damascus, continues despite the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2401, which demands the parties of Syria’s conflict to cease fire without delay for at least 30 consecutive days.

    “Fighting [in Eastern Ghouta] continues this morning. We have reports of shelling in Eastern Ghouta as well as reports of shelling towards Damascus from the region that was reported last night,” UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) spokesman Jens Laerke stated during a press briefing Tuesday.

    According to the spokesperson, the UN aid convoys are ready to be sent to several areas of Eastern Ghouta as soon as possible.

    “The UN is mobilized and ready to immediately support life-saving aid convoys to several areas in Eastern Ghouta as soon as conditions allow, and we also have plans for evacuation of hundreds of medical cases as soon as we can,” he added.

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Syrian Army Not Responding to Militants' Shelling of Eastern Ghouta Amid Truce - Russian MoD
    Laerke also highlighted that the people of Eastern Ghouta and Syria needed the 30-day nationwide ceasefire and urged all the parties to the conflict to end hostilities.

    “It is a question of life and death,” he noted.

    The United Nations Security Council resolution 2401 was unanimously adopted on Saturday and calls to cease hostilities for at least 30 consecutive days, ensuring a “durable humanitarian pause” to enable weekly humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded.

    On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that a daily humanitarian pause would be introduced in Eastern Ghouta starting on February 27 from 09:00 [07:00 GMT] until 14:00.

    Related:

    US to Stay in Syria After Daesh Defeat - CENTCOM
    Possible Deployment of Russia's Su-57 in Syria 'a Message' to US – Analyst
    Russian Defense Ministry Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Village in Syria's Homs
    De Mistura Insists on Implementation of UNSC Resolution on Syria
    US Sees No Evidence of Chemical Weapons Being Used Now in Syria - Pentagon
    Tags:
    humanitarian pause, violation, ceasefire, militants, fighting, UN Office for Coordination of Human Affairs (UNOCHA), Sergey Shoigu, Jens Laerke, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok