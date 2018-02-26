Terrorists in Syria's Eastern Ghouta Keep Population Hostage - Kremlin

Amid a 30-day ceasefire in Syria that was agreed upon amid the Syrian government's anti-terrorist operation in East Ghouta, the Russian and Syrian top officials commented on the situation in the war-ravaged country.

Kremlin Concerned as Terrorists Keep Holding Civilians Hostage

Commenting on the reports of the use of chemical weapons in East Ghouta, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the dire humanitarian situation in that area was addressed by the Russian president in a phone talk with his counterparts from France and Germany.

"The situation in Syria… causes extreme concern. The terrorists who are in East Ghouta, do not lay down their arms, they keep the local population hostage, and this is the reason for the very tense situation," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday talked on the situation in East Ghouta with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone. The leaders of the three countries agreed to continue "joint, constructive work" to ensure the implementation of the truce deal.

The phone talk came after on Saturday the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh/File People carry the body of Majid Santiha on a stretcher in the besieged eastern Ghouta town of Hamouriyeh near Damascus, Syria

Lavrov: US Keeps Working to Establish Qausi-State in Syria

Speaking on the Syrian issue at a press conference on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has touched upon the reports of alleged chemical weapons use, saying that they aim to derail ceasefire agreements in Syria.

"There has already been disinformation in the media that last night or this morning chlorine gas was used in Eastern Ghouta as a toxic substance, citing an anonymous individual who lives in the United States … Other disinformation is likely," Lavrov noted.

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Smoke rises from the rebel held besieged town of Hamouriyeh, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2018

"Attempts from such sources will, of course, continue for the sole purpose of denigrating… the government forces, accusing them… of war crimes in order to implement consistently those actions that we already observe in the eastern regions of Syria, where the United States is implementing, I am convinced, the scenario of creating a quasi-state, the scenario of a split of Syria," he added.

The Russian foreign minister the UN resolution 2401 stipulates that ceasefire would begin when all sides agree on its nature.

"Does this resolution have a chance to be implemented… Overall, yes – such chance exists if all Syrian sides on the ground, all those who support them, including outside of Syria … if all of them are guided by the UN Security Council’s demand to cease hostilities to ensure at humanitarian pause of at least 30 days," he told a press conference.

Syria: Anti-Terrorist Operation to Continue

"We made it clear that this resolution is valid for the entire territory of Syria, including Afrin and territories where the US forces are deployed. The second aspect is that the resolution is not applied to the actions against Daesh and Nusra Front terror groups, which means that operations against these groups are not prohibited," Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Hussam Edin Aala has said.

The representative has also noted that the Syrian government forces are conducting the operation against aforementioned terrorist organizations in the country, including in East Ghouta.

This comes as UN General Secretary General António Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein praised the adoption of the UN resolution 2401, which envisages the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for 30 days. Guterres and Al Hussein underscored the importance of cessation of hostilities in accordance with this resolution, primarily in East Ghouta.

Syrian government forces have been carrying operation codenamed “Damascus Steel,” in a bid to clear the region of militants. According to the Russian military, the terrorist groups in the region are purposely struggling to escalate the situation in East Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving the area and provoking retaliatory fights against the Syrian government.