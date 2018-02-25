US Envoy Expresses Doubt Damascus to Comply With New UNSC Ceasefire Resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said that Washington is “deeply skeptical” that Damascus will comply with the new UN Security Council’s resolution that introduces a 30-day truce on the Syrian territory.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that urges all parties to conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the whole territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian deliverers as well as medical evacuation of the injured people. The ceasefire regime does not cover military actions against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra) terrorist organisations.

“We are deeply skeptical that the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] will comply. But we supported this resolution because we must demand nothing less. We owe this to the innocent people of Syria begging for help,” Haley said after the vote.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari said that the UN Security Council's resolution on a 30-day truce in Syria must be implemented throughout the entire country, including Afrin and the Golan Heights.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Kurdish SDF Forces to Pass Control Over Manbij to Syrian Army – Source

"This resolution must be implemented throughout the entire territory of Syria, including Afrin, including areas controlled by the United States, including the Golan [Heights]," Jaafari told the UN Security Council.

The diplomat noted that the Syrian government would respond to any attacks against civilians.

"I emphasize that our government reserves the right to respond as it deems appropriate if terrorist groups attack civilians in any part of Syria with even a single rocket," Jaafari said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the new UN Security Council's resolution should not be interpreted freely, adding that the US-led anti-terrorist coalition, which is operating in Syria without UN approval or coordination with the Syrian government should cease its "occupation attitude" in Syria, to let the Syrian government recover peaceful life on the territories, freed of terrorists.