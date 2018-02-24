Register
    US forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria April 25, 2017.

    US Coalition Should Stop 'Occupation Attitude' in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Russian envoy to the United Nations called on the United States to stop the "occupation" actions, to let the Syrian government recover peaceful life on the territories, freed of terrorists.

    Russia has urged the US-led anti-terrorist coalition to cease its "occupation attitude" in Syria, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council’s session on Saturday.

    “We insist on the immediate cessation of the occupation attitude of the so-called coalition, which will have, among other things, a distinct humanitarian effect. It would allow the Syrian government to engage in the restoration of a normal life on all territories, liberated from the terrorists,” Nebenzia said.

    The envoy has also stressed that the new UN Security Council's resolution should not be interpreted freely.

    Foreign Ministers vote during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria at the United Nations in New York on December 18, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    UN Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution on 30-Day Ceasefire in Syria
    Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution introducing a 30-day truce on Syrian territory. The resolution aims to allow the medical evacuation of those injured and provide access to number of regions for humanitarian convoys.

    The ceasefire regime does not cover military actions against Daesh, al-Qaeda, and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (al-Nusra) terrorists.

    "I would like to express my deep concern over the public statements of certain US officials who are threatening aggression against sovereign Syria. We immediately warn that we will not allow an arbitrary interpretation of the newly adopted resolution," Nebenzia said after the adoption of the document.

    The US-led anti-terrorist coalition is acting in Syria without UN approval or coordination with the Syrian government. Syrian permanent representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari told the UN Security Council earlier, that the coalition had intentionally destroyed 90 percent of Syria’s town of Raqqa.

