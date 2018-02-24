Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Hmeymim, Syria

Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet is specifically designed for air superiority and attack roles. Two such planes were reportedly spotted in the skies above Syria earlier this week.

Two more Russian fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighters have arrived at Syria's Hmeymim Airbase, Sputnik Arabic reported, referring to local media outlets.

Wael Al Hussaini tweeted that the Su-57s were escorted by Russian 4+ generation Sui-30SM multi-role fighter jets before landing at Hmeymim Airbase.

Earlier this week, Al Hussani reported about the deployment of the first two Su-57 fighters in Hmeymin, something that has yet to be confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenov told Sputnik that while he could not independently confirm the Su-57s' deployment to Syria, he "whole-heartedly welcomed" the reports.

According to him, the presence of the Su-57s will doubtlessly send a political message, serving as a deterrent "for aircraft from neighboring states which periodically fly into" Syrian airspace uninvited.

In August 2017, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said that the country's fifth-generation fighter jet, formerly known as Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation (PAK FA), or Sukhoi T-50 , has officially been named the Su-57.

Designed for air superiority and attack roles, the Su-57 is fitted with a sophisticated avionics system capable of autonomous battlefield calculations, allowing it to assist the pilot.

Additionally, the plane is equipped with an active airborne phased array radar, which helps the Su-57 detect air, ground and naval targets at distances far beyond most modern systems.