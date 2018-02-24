Another Two Russian Fifth Gen. Su-57 Jets Reportedly Land in Hmeymim, Syria

Two more Russian fifth generation Su-57 stealth fighters have arrived at Syria's Hmeymim Airbase, Sputnik Arabic reported, referring to local media outlets.
Wael Al Hussaini tweeted that the Su-57s were escorted by Russian 4+ generation Sui-30SM multi-role fighter jets before landing at Hmeymim Airbase.
Earlier this week, Al Hussani reported about the deployment of the first two Su-57 fighters in Hmeymin, something that has yet to be confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.
New photos showing the additional 2 Russian Su-57 escorted by #RuAF Su-30SM— Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) 23 февраля 2018 г.
landing today in the Russian Air Force base in #Khmemeim #Syria
And a photo for the RuAF A-50U #41 Red landing at the AB after a combat mission. pic.twitter.com/FIV8xcpeuJ
Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenov told Sputnik that while he could not independently confirm the Su-57s' deployment to Syria, he "whole-heartedly welcomed" the reports.
According to him, the presence of the Su-57s will doubtlessly send a political message, serving as a deterrent "for aircraft from neighboring states which periodically fly into" Syrian airspace uninvited.
Designed for air superiority and attack roles, the Su-57 is fitted with a sophisticated avionics system capable of autonomous battlefield calculations, allowing it to assist the pilot.
Additionally, the plane is equipped with an active airborne phased array radar, which helps the Su-57 detect air, ground and naval targets at distances far beyond most modern systems.
