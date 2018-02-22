Alleged PHOTO, VIDEO of Russian Su-57 Fifth Gen Jet in Syria Released on Twitter

Russian and Syrian officials have yet to comment on unverified footage of the Russian fifth generation stealth fighter jet Su-57 allegedly spotted in Syria’s sky.

An image and video showing the Su-57, also known as T-50 or by its program name the Pak Fa (Prospective Aviation Complex of Frontline Aviation) have surfaced on Twitter, when user Wael Al Hussaini posted them on his feed.

READ MORE: Sky's the Limit: Russian Military to Start Combat Trials of Stealthy Su-57 Jet

Hussaini also tweeted that Su-57 was deployed along with four multi-role air defense fighters Su-35, four close air support fighters Su-25 and a radar plane A-50U.

While the quality of the footage does not allow it to determine whether it is indeed the brand-new aircraft, Russian Air Forces have yet to confirm or deny the jet’s deployment in Khmemeim air base.

Didn’t see that coming!!#RuAF deployed today few numbers of their fifth generation fighter jet the Su-57 in #Khmemeim #Syria



Along with

4 Su-35

4 Su-25

1 A-50U pic.twitter.com/2W9ZLPNAOs — Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) 21 февраля 2018 г.

Exclusive#Russia deploying its brand new fifth generation fighter jet the Su-57 in #Khmemeim AB #Syria



2 Su-57

4 Su-35

4 Su-25

1 A-50U were deployed in the #RuAF AB in Latakia/Jableh today pic.twitter.com/MA4NIKyMW7 — Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) 21 февраля 2018 г.

READ MORE: Russian Su-57's Secrets Within 90 Seconds

Designed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi, the new Su-57 is developed for air superiority and attack roles; it’s fitted with a groundbreaking avionics system capable of autonomous calculations of the battlefield situation to assist the pilot. The fighter jet is also equipped with airborne active phased array radar, allowing it to detect air, ground and naval targets at distances far beyond most modern system, as well as to strike the enemy with a variety of modern weapons, including short, medium and long-range air-to-air, air-to-ground, and special anti-radar missiles.