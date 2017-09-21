Russian Su-57's Secrets Within 90 Seconds

The newest Russian 5th-gen fighter will be able to strike both ground and air targets and destroy the enemy in the rear hemisphere. Watch the video below to see the aircraft in all its grace.

The T-50 PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer as part of a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole stealth fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar, while composite materials make only 25% of the empty aircraft weight.

Its catapult chair will be able to save the pilot at any altitude, even from the ground. With the help of the newest radar, the T-50 can "see" air, land and surface targets well beyond other machines.