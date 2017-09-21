Russian Su-57's Secrets Within 90 Seconds

The T-50 PAK FA (Perspective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) fighter jet is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer as part of a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole stealth fighter jet designed for air superiority and attack roles and equipped with advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar, while composite materials make only 25% of the empty aircraft weight.
Its catapult chair will be able to save the pilot at any altitude, even from the ground. With the help of the newest radar, the T-50 can "see" air, land and surface targets well beyond other machines.
