Militants Shell Central Damascus Leaving Five Dead, 23 Injured - Police Source

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Five people died and 23 were injured as militants shelled several neighborhoods in the center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, a source from the city's police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Another shell exploded in the neighborhood of Zablatani, injuring eight people.

"Militants from Eastern Ghouta continue shelling Damascus. Another man died near Dama Rose hotel, two people died in Zablatani," the source said.

Several other shells blew up in the neighborhoods of Abbassiin, Midan, Zahra, Amarah, Bab Tuma and Kadima, resulting in damage.

The shelling is one of many recent cases of terrorists' attacks on Damascus. Two weeks ago, an office of the Russian trade mission in Syria and points where humanitarian aid collected by the Russian religious communities was distributed, came under terrorists' mortar fire.

Eastern Ghouta is one of the de-escalation zones created under the agreement signed on May 4 during the Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation, brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Last month, the Russian Defense Ministry called on Damascus to hold direct talks with the opposition in Eastern Ghouta on the evacuation of the sick.



