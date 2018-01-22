Mortar Fire in Damascus Historical Center Kills 5 Civilians, Injures 8 - Police

"Five civilians were killed, over eight citizens were injured as a result of a mortar shelling of the Bab Touma district," the press service said.
The press service added that several other areas of Damascus had been shelled, however, the casualties were registered only in Bab Touma.
In recent weeks, Damascus has come under fire at least twice. On January 9, the shelling of the center of the Syrian capital killed five and injured 30 people. On January 4, the attack on the historic center of the city left one woman dead and 22 people wounded.
