Mortar Fire in Damascus Historical Center Kills 5 Civilians, Injures 8 - Police

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and eight others were injured after militants shelled the historical center of the Syrian capital of Damascus, press service of local police told Sputnik on Monday.

"Five civilians were killed, over eight citizens were injured as a result of a mortar shelling of the Bab Touma district," the press service said.

The press service added that several other areas of Damascus had been shelled, however, the casualties were registered only in Bab Touma.

Militants have repeatedly shelled Damascus, including its historical part, from its suburbs.

In recent weeks, Damascus has come under fire at least twice. On January 9, the shelling of the center of the Syrian capital killed five and injured 30 people. On January 4, the attack on the historic center of the city left one woman dead and 22 people wounded.