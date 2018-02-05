Centers of Russian Humanitarian Aid Distribution Shelled in Damascus, Two Dead

Russia has repeatedly provided humanitarian assistance to Syrians in need amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Centers of the distribution of humanitarian aid from Russia have come under shelling in the center of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to police, two people have been killed as a result of the attack.

One bomb has explodeds near the building of the Syro-Yakovitsk Patriarchate, while the secondfell near the temple of the Antioian patriarchate.

Blasts have been heard in the Christian quarter of Damascus, the correspondent reported. A Russian inter-religious delegation, that brought the humanitarian aid, is currently on the site.



Earlier in the day, state-run SANA news agency reported that militants shelled populated areas in the Old City of Damascus, killing a woman and injuring three other civilians.

Russia has been involved in a massive humanitarian campaign in Syria via providing food and essentials to the local population, as well as setting up portable hospitals.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW