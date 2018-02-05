Centers of Russian Humanitarian Aid Distribution Shelled in Damascus, Two Dead

Centers of the distribution of humanitarian aid from Russia have come under shelling in the center of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
According to police, two people have been killed as a result of the attack.
One bomb has explodeds near the building of the Syro-Yakovitsk Patriarchate, while the secondfell near the temple of the Antioian patriarchate.
Blasts have been heard in the Christian quarter of Damascus, the correspondent reported. A Russian inter-religious delegation, that brought the humanitarian aid, is currently on the site.
Earlier in the day, state-run SANA news agency reported that militants shelled populated areas in the Old City of Damascus, killing a woman and injuring three other civilians.
Russia has been involved in a massive humanitarian campaign in Syria via providing food and essentials to the local population, as well as setting up portable hospitals.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
