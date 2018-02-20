PHOTOS Show Wreckage of Crashed Iranian Plane on Top of Mountain

An Iranian Aseman Airlines plane crashed into Mount Dena 14 miles from Yasuj near the city of Semirom on Sunday. According to preliminary data, all 60 passengers and six crew members on board were killed.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have announced that helicopters had spotted the wreckage of the missing Aseman Airliner that crashed with 66 people aboard in the country's mountainous southwest.

On Monday, a source in the Iranian Transportation Ministry told Sputnik that some debris from the plane was found near Dangazloo in Isfahan.

