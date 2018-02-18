Putin Expresses Condolences Over Crash of Passenger Plane in Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences over the crash of a passenger plane in Iran's Isfahan province, the Kremlin press service said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the plane carrying 60 passengers and six crew members crashed near the city of Semirom during a flight from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj.

All 60 passengers and six crew members died following plane crash in Iran's central Isfahan province, the ISNA news agency reported Sunday, citing the Aseman Airlines company.

"Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in connection with the death of passengers and crew members of the plane, which crashed in the Isfahan province," the press service said in a statement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW