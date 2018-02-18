Iranian Plane With 60 Onboard Crashes Near Semirom

An Iranian passenger aircraft with 60 people on board has disappeared from radar screens while en route from Tehran to Yasug, Tasnim news agency reports.

The plane went missing shortly after take-off from Mehrabad airport. According to Tasnim news agency, there were 60 passengerson board.

"An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning," Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, told the ISNA news agency.

According to reports, Iranian Aseman Airlines confirms crash of one of its passenger planes in Isfahan province.

An official spokeswoman stated that an emergency helicopter is currently being deployed to the region; due to the mountainous terrain of the area, it is not possible to send an ambulance.

"The plane has fallen in the mountains around Semirom, and we still do not know anything about it," said Ghafur Rastin, director of medical emergencies in Isfahan province, in an interview with a Tasnim News Agency reporter in Isfahan.

According to reports, the plane is identified as an ATR-72.

Semirom is located approximately 80 km north from Yasuj, the capital of the south-western Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

Asghar Salimi, a representative of Semirom in the parliament, said in an interview with Tasnim that special teams and forces are currently searching for the exact location of the crash.