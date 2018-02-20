NATO Launches Project to Boost Jordan's Defense Capacity

"NATO launched a Defence Capacity Building Project on 'Enhancing Jordan’s capacity for Crisis Management, Continuity of Government and Exercises' on Monday (19 February 2018)," the press release read.
The three-year project will help the Jordanian National Center for Security and Crisis Management work at its fullest operational capacity.
Acording to the statement, the project was made possible through the contributions of four NATO members, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, and Turkey. Jordan is not a member of NATO. However, it is a major ally of the alliance.
The alliance was expected to adopt a collective response clause, a similar to the NATO's Article 5 agreement to protect each other in case of external attack. If established, the bloc would also share intelligence with Israel and receive increased US military aid.
