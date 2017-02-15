Register
19:21 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Senior army commander Abdullah al-Sahian (C), who commands the Saudi forces in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, talks to his soldiers in their base in Aden, in this September 28, 2015 file photo

    US Proposes Israel-Friendly Arab Defense Pact to Counter Iran

    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser/Files
    World
    Get short URL
    0 14314

    The Trump administration has been approaching Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Egypt through their diplomatic missions in Washington with proposals to form a US-backed defense pact which would share intelligence with Israel and counter Iran's influence in the region, according to media reports.

    Iranian flag
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Iran Able to Defend Itself Against US, UK, Israel - Top Aide to Supreme Leader
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump's administration has floated the idea of forming an Israel-friendly anti-Iran Arab alliance on the basis of the Saudi-led coalition intervening in Yemen, local media reported Wednesday.

    The administration has been approaching Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Egypt through their diplomatic missions in Washington with proposals to form a US-backed defense pact which would share intelligence with Israel and counter Iran's influence in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Arab diplomats from the embassies.

    "They’ve been asking diplomatic missions in Washington if we’d be willing to join this force that has an Israeli component… Israel’s role would likely be intelligence sharing, not training or boots on the ground. They’d provide intelligence and targets. That’s what the Israelis are good at," a diplomat told the newspaper.

    The Arab alliance would also be offered increased US military aid in return for agreeing to protect each other in case of external attack.

    A general view taken shows buildings in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    Israel 'Trying to Turn US, Europe Away' From Iran
    Cobbling together an Israeli-friendly coalition involving Gulf states could prove a difficult task as both Saudi Arabia and the UAE do not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Arab diplomats have reportedly asked for Israel to stop its illegal settlement activities in the occupied West Bank as a condition for cooperation under US proposals.

    The coalition would be formed by expanding the ongoing Saudi-led intervention in the Yemeni civil war, where Iran is said to be backing the Shiite Houthi rebels. The United States pledged to increase military aid to the campaign as well as help secure Red Sea shipping routes from the outfall of the war.

    The coalition has turned down making comments on the talks, as has the US administration and Israel.

    Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015. The Saudi-led coalition of Persian Gulf countries began the same month and has since been criticized for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure. The coalition insists that it seeks to minimize civilian casualties.

    Related:

    Iran Able to Defend Itself Against US, UK, Israel - Top Aide to Supreme Leader
    US May Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a Terrorist Group
    Moscow, Tehran Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Must Be Honored Amid New US Sanctions
    Israel 'Trying to Turn US, Europe Away' From Iran
    Tags:
    Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Yemen, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok