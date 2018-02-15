WATCH as Bahraini Protesters Clash With Police on 7th Anniversary of Uprising

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Bahrain's cities, including Dumistan, Tashan and Bilad al-Qadim, to commemorate the opposition activists who were jailed following the 2011 protests in the country.

The protests in Bahrain became violent after demonstrators clashed with intervening police, who used tear gas to disperse the crowds. The reinforcements were also dispersed across the country to stop the protesters from blocking highways.

Bahrain, a small kingdom situated between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been shaken by unrest since security forces crushed the 2011 protest movement. Protesters demanded a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister.