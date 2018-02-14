Register
15 February 2018
    (File) Sudan's Vice President Ali Osman Mohamed Taha walks during an event inaugurate an oil field, South Kordofan, Sudan.

    Sudan Planning to Improve Oil Production to Feed Refineries - Minister

    Middle East
    RIYADH (Sputnik) - Sudan is planning to improve oil production for the needs of oil refineries, in particular, Sudan’s Minister of Oil and Gas Abdel Rahman Osman Abdel Rahman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "We are trying to improve oil production in Sudan, although we may not be exporting as yet. We need oil for oil refineries, now we are buying from partners their share of oil in order to feed refineries, so whatever we will produce we are consuming," the minister said on the sidelines of the symposium.

    Nevertheless, the country will remain committed to the oil curtailment deal between OPEC and 10 other major oil producers, he added.

    "We are conforming quite well, we are over-conforming even," the Sudanese minister noted.

    He added that an oilfield in the Unity state, once its production is restarted, could bring even more than the previous maximum capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

    Offshore gas production
    The International Energy Forum (IEF), together with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is hosting the eighth annual Symposium on Energy Outlooks in the Saudi capital of Riyadh today.

    OPEC and non-OPEC countries signed a deal back in 2016 to cut oil output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to stabilize global oil prices. Non-OPEC states pledged to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia pledging to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC-non-OPEC deal will remain in force through the end of 2018.

