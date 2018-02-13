Register
21:31 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oil Refinery

    India's Strategic Oil Reserve to Receive First Shipment From UAE in May 2018

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    India has constructed three strategic petroleum reserves with a total capacity of 5.33 MMT at three locations viz. Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangaluru (1.5 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT). The UAE is the first country to participate in the strategic scheme.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has expressed confidence that the first shipment of crude oil from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to fill the country's strategic petroleum reserve at Mangalore will arrive in May this year. India's Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that ADNOC has indicated its oil consignments are booked for the next two months and the first consignment should arrive by May.

    READ MORE: India to Set up $100 Billion Oil Conglomerate to Take on Global Rivals

    "ADNOC will invest about $400 million by way of storing crude in one of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) underground rock cavern in Mangalore of capacity 5.86 million barrels (0.81 MMT). The period of storage will be 3 years with an automatic extension of 2+2 years," Pradhan said on Tuesday in New Delhi.

    ​"Propelled by an economy that will grow to more than five times its current size by 2040, India's energy demand is forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to grow by more than any other country in the period to 2040 and account for one-third of total incremental growth," India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

    At present, the UAE is the fifth largest import source and accounts for about 6% of India's total crude imports.

    Related:

    India, UAE Ink 14 Pacts With Composite Strategic Partnership
    India-UAE to Explore Joint-Production of Aircraft
    UAE to Tank Up India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves
    India, UAE Foray in Defense and Security Cooperation
    Tags:
    first shipment, energy cooperation, crude oil, security, ADNOC, Dharmendra Pradhan, UAE, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok