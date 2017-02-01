Register
18:54 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A cyclist walks past an Indian Oil company in Mumbai, India, (File)

    India to Set up $100 Billion Oil Conglomerate to Take on Global Rivals

    © AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    222331

    As India aggressively scouts for overseas oil and gas assets, it aims to merge 13 state owned oil companies into a behemoth to tackle rivals.

    The sign of a Rosneft gas station in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoev
    Oil in Focus: India’s Oil and Gas Companies Eyeing Major Stakes in Russian Firms
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India also plans to merge 13 state owned oil companies to create a giant corporation that could be over US $100 billion in valuation. The proposed conglomerate is expected to be at an equal footing with some of the world’s biggest oil giants.

    "We propose to create integrated public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies. (Merger) will give them capacity to bear higher risks, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for shareholders," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech.

    India has 13 government controlled oil companies. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is the biggest among them followed by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Oil India and others.

    Logo of the Indian Oil Corporation during the World Gas Conference exhibition in Paris. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    India Has No Immediate Plans to Merge Leading Oil Companies - Petroleum Ministry
    Meanwhile, India plans to set up two more strategic oil reserves in the eastern state of Odisha and Bikaner in the west in addition to the three reserves it already has. The three caverns currently hold around 5.33 million metric ton (MMT) of strategic reserves. With the addition of two more reserves, India’s crude oil storage capacity may increase up to 15 MMT. The storage vaults are maintained by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) government by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

    “As a phase two of the strategic crude reserves- caverns are to be set up in Odisha and Bikaner in addition to three existing facilities,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while presenting the Budget for the year 2017-18 in Parliament on Wednesday.

    While the step is mainly geared towards averting a crisis in the country in the eventuality of a global fuel shortage, many global oil majors have already expressed keen interest in parking their reserves in India’s storage vaults.

    Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the ISPRL signed an agreement to store 5.86 million barrels of ADNOC crude oil at the Karnataka facility.

    “Saudi Aramco of Saudi Arabia and Shell have expressed their interest in storing crude oil in India’s strategic petroleum reserve facilities,” Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas had said earlier.

    Related:

    India Oil Import From Iran Up to Record Levels
    After China Demurs, Mongolia Approaches India to Finance Oil Project
    Global Oil Majors May Stock Crude Reserves in India
    India Approves $3.2 Bln Deal to Acquire Two Russian Oil Fields
    Tags:
    corporation, natural gas, oil, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      At least some government use the BRAIN. Now by Russia straining the drilling and ending the extra production, those empty facilities that may result could be prep and rented to hold others OIL!!!
      Or Russia could build GIANT facilities to store oil .
      KIEV doesn't stick to MINSK. The FIRST punishment should be END of TRANSIT ONLY IF it was stipulated. Then that amount ONLY should transit ...For 2 more years then END TRANSIT. Less headaches.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok