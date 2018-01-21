Register
19:04 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oil production

    OPEC, Non-OPEC States Agree to Search New Targets for Market Rebalancing - Novak

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MUSCAT (Sputnik), Anastasia Dmitrieva - The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) agreed on Sunday to conduct a research to find new targets to define market rebalancing apart from the five-year level of oil stocks, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Sunday.

    "Market rebalancing can be defined by different indicators, like approaching the five-year average levels [of oil stocks] and other factors, and we agreed that we will conduct a study on this topic. It does not mean anything, nothing changes, it's just important for us to make sure that the market is getting rebalanced," Novak said after the JMMC meeting in Muscat.

    The minister continued by saying that the committee did not discuss the revision of production quotas under the Vienna deal, as stability was more important for the agreement than little revisions.

    On Russia's Oil Production And Quotas

    According to Novak, it is too early to discuss the revision and the easing of Russia’s obligations under the Vienna deal on oil production curtailment.

    "It is premature to say. Currently, we go from those quotas that were defined by us in December 2016 and there are no revisions. Now it’s out of the question," Novak noted.

    The minister specified that the Russian Energy Ministry keeps forecast for oil production in Russia this year at the same level as in 2017, noting, however, that Russia would be able to increase oil production if needed.

    "Of course, if we have the situation, when there is a need to gradually withdraw from the agreement, in the context of the complete rebalancing of the market and it will be necessary not to rapidly increase the output, but rather taking into account a certain schedule… not all the states are able to do it, but Russia has such capabilities," Novak said.

    The top official continued, saying that the oil prices were not the only factor, which would be taken into account in the decision on withdrawal from the OPEC-non-OPEC deal on oil output cuts.

    READ MORE: Ankara Says Greek Cypriots' Offshore Gas, Oil Drilling in Cyprus Unacceptable

    "The price factor is not the only factor, which signals the withdrawal from the deal. We will look at the situation on the market. We do not want some particular indicators to determine [the withdrawal]. There should be a full recovery of the market," the minister emphasized.

    OPEC, Non-OPEC Countries' Commitment to the Vienna Deal

    The member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries have reaffirmed their commitment to the Vienna agreement on the reduction of oil production, the Russian energy minister said, adding that the parties to the Vienna agreement might continue their cooperation in consultation format after the deal's expiration.

    "All the parties to the agreement have reaffirmed their commitment to the deal's implementation. Any joint actions will once yield results. Nevertheless, we have discussed and agreed today and before that, the format of cooperation between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries might be maintained in a consultation format after the deal's expiration," Novak noted.

    Regarding the situation in Libya and Nigeria, the minister noted that the level of oil output in these countries has stabilized and the two African nations now follow the principles of market balancing.

    "Today we have monitored the situation of several recent months and we can see that Libya and Nigeria are summarily at the same level. It means that their production has stabilized and it also has a positive impact [on oil prices] they do not grow anymore. Generally, our colleagues have said and confirmed one more time that they are committed to such more stable situation and balance and have no plans to increase [oil] production," Novak said.

    The minister expressed hope that the oil market should stabilize in 2018.

    "We believe that on the whole, the market should stabilize in 2018… The rate of stabilization and reduction of overhang crude oil overall in the world is good now," Novak said.

    READ MORE: Economist: US Shale Industry Takes Side of Russia, OPEC

    In 2016, OPEC and 10 non-cartel oil producers managed to reach a deal, stipulating cuts in oil output by a total of 1.8 million barrels per day from October's level to support oil prices. In November 2017, the oil producers agreed to extend the deal for the entire year of 2018.

    A joint ministerial monitoring committee, which meets on a bi-monthly basis, was established to oversee the implementation of the agreement and to formulate recommendations on amendments to its provisions. The committee comprises representatives of Algeria, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

    Related:

    Dallas Fed: Texas Economy in Good Shape, But Higher Oil Prices Wouldn’t Hurt
    Trump 'Very Disappointed' China Exports Oil to N Korea, Despite Their Denial
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    Tags:
    oil, Alexander Novak, Russia, Nigeria, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    This Week in Pictures (January 13-19)
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok