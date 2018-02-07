Register
22:39 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Guard tower in prison

    HRW: Iran Executes Three Child Offenders, Tramples International Law

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Human Rights Watch has accused Iran of executing at least three child offenders in January 2018. Iran is a signatory of an international treaty that prohibits the use of the death penalty on offenders under 18, and HRW has called for them to put a stop to such executions.

    The three offenders, according to HRW, had all previously been convicted of murder. On January 4, Amirhossein Pourjafar was executed in a prison near the large city of Karaj for the rape and murder of a three-year-old-girl when he was 16.

    A veiled Iranian woman wearing hijab
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Hijab Protests in Iran Continue as More Women Risk Arrest

    On January 30, two executions were carried out. The first was of Mahboubeh Mofidi at Nowshahr prison in northern Iran. Mofidi had been convicted of murdering her husband when she was 17. The second was of Ali Kazemi at Bushehr prison in southern Iran for a killing an opponent in a street fight when he was just 15.

    Pourjafar was 18 when he was executed. In December 2017, he told the Shargh newspaper that he was drunk during the time of the incident, and his lawyer Mojtaba Farahbakhsh claimed that his client suffered from mental illness. Mofidi, who had been married to her husband when she was 13, was 20 at the time of her execution.

    The Society of Students Against Poverty, a student nongovernmental organization that works to protect the rights of Iranian juveniles, tried to stop the execution of Kazemi, who was 22 at the time of his death. The society claimed that authorities promised to halt the execution, and Amnesty International reported that prison authorities told Kazemi's family that he was alive and the execution would not be carried out.

    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian MP: 5000 Arrested After Protests, 500 Still Detained

    Then he was executed anyway.

    "Iran seems intent on erasing any positive impression gained from modest reforms to its drug execution laws last year by hanging several child offenders in a bloody start to 2018," said Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW's Middle East director, in a statement.

    "When will Iran's judiciary actually carry out its alleged mission, ensuring justice, and end this deplorable practice of executing children?"

    Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian MP: 5000 Arrested After Protests, 500 Still Detained

    Since the election of the reform-sympathetic President Hassan Rouhani in 2013, Iran has enacted some social reforms, including a 2013 penal code amendment that prohibited the execution of child offenders for lesser crimes such as drug offenses.

    For more serious crimes, the reform leaves the death penalty to the discretion of the judge, although it prohibits them from passing a death sentence on a juvenile who cannot comprehend the nature and consequences of their crime.

    Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights say that this stymied, but did not put an end to, Iranian execution of child offenders. At least 25 people were executed for crimes they committed as minors from 2014 to 2017.

    Takhti Tomb in Cemetery of Ray, Tehran
    CC0
    Huge Crowd Expected to Mark Death of Iranian Hero Killed by Shah's Secret Police

    "Iranian authorities often claim they are treated 'unfairly' by the international community for their human rights record, but they only hurt their case when they have the shameful distinction of leading the world in executions for crimes committed by children," Whitson said.

    Only four countries in the world have executed child offenders in the last four years: Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Gaza, a self-governing Palestinian territory, has also done so.

    All four countries are signatories to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), a 1990 human rights treaty that forbids, among other things, capital punishment for juveniles. Every UN member save for the US has ratified the CRC.

    View of the Tehran, Iran
    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    Iranian Faces Execution for Disparaging Prophet Mohammad on Social Media

    Iran, Pakistan and Yemen are also parties to International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a separate 1976 UN treaty ratified by 169 countries that guarantees numerous human rights, including barring use of the death penalty on juveniles and pregnant women. Notable holdouts including China, Cuba, Malaysia, Myanmar, North Korea, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, the UAE and Western Sahara.

    Iran is thought to be the second largest user of the death penalty in the world, with 525 executions claimed by human rights groups in 2017. Only China, which allegedly executed 1,551 people in 2017, prevents the Islamic Republic from claiming this dubious honor.

    Related:

    Erdogan: US Presence in Syria's Manbij Aimed Against Turkey, Russia, Iran
    Spy Sentenced in Iran for Selling Nuclear Data
    Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race
    Qatar Will Keep Prodding US Towards Dialogue with Iran - Scholar
    Iran's Chief Prosecutor Quips at Headscarf Protests, Blames Foreigners
    Tags:
    Minors, convention on the rights of the child, capital punishment, death penalty, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Sarah Leah Whitson, Karaj, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok