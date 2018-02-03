Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Renewed Clashes With Israeli Forces - Reports

According to the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s figures, a total of 164 Palestinians were injured in the clashes that took place in the West Bank on Friday.
"Eight of them were injured by military bullets, 25 by rubber bullets, 131 were injured by gas," Palestine Red Crescent Society’s spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha said.
Meanwhile, palestinian militants fired a projectile from the Gaza Strip targeting the territory of Israel, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.
"Moments ago, following sirens that sounded in the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel was identified," the statement read.
No information about casualties or material damages were provided.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli Air Force hit a Hamas observation post in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket shelling from the enclave against Israel.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
Tensions between Israel and Palestine have flared up after US President Donald Trump announced in December that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. Since then, the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces take place on almost everyday basis.
