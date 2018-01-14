Israeli Army Conducts Airstrike Targeting Southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli forces have conducted an airstrike hitting a target in the southern Gaza Strip, the army’s press service said Sunday.

"Some time ago, the Israel Defense Forces, using aviation, attacked the terrorist infrastructure in the area of southern [Palestinian city of] Rafah near the Egypt-Gaza Strip border," the press release reads.

The Israeli army did not elaborate on reasons and the exact target of the airstrike.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything happening in and out of the Gaza Strip," the press release added.

It was also noted that Kerem Shalom border crossing on the Gaza Strip -Israel border would be closed later in the day for security reasons.

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians flared up after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv. Also, Trump claimed that Palestine was "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel, and questioned the issue of giving aid payments to UNRWA.

Recently, the Palestine Liberation Organization urged to convene an international conference under the auspices of the United Nations with the aim of creating an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem.