IDF Say Intercepted Rocket Fired by Palestinian Militants From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The IDF have intercepted a rocket fired by the Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF spokesperson.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted a rocket launched at Israel. No injuries reported,” the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

In response, the IDF attacked the military posts of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson said.

"In response to the rocket launched towards Israel, an IDF tank & the IAF targeted Hamas terror posts in the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF holds the Hamas terror organization accountable for this hostile act originating in the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday the spokesperson said the Israel Defense Forces had attacked the military posts of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket shelling.

On Monday, the Palestinian militants launched two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to the IDF. No casualties have been reported following the incident.

"In response to the rocket, an IDF tank and the IAF targeted Hamas terror posts in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF holds Hamas responsible for these aggressive acts originating from the Gaza Strip," the spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

The attacks took place against the background of continuing protests on the Palestinian territories against recent decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, one of the territories disputed between Palestine and Israel.