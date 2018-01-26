Syrian Army Finds Terrorists' Modern Equipment of European Origin - Russian MoD

The Syrian army has found terrorists' radio-electronic equipment made in Europe, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"After destroying terrorists in Syria's al-Tanf Area, the Syrian forces found modern radio-electronic equipment of European origin, ammunition and Daesh literature," the statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The Syrian forces have also found banners and emblems of the oppositional Quat Shahid Ahmed Abdo militant group, trained by US instructors at the al-Tanf training camp to form 'The New Syrian Army,' the ministry said, adding that thus the US was trying to impede the Syrian peace process by forming a pro-Daesh armed opposition that it would control itself.

"These facts show the involvement of the US in the training and formation of a US-controlled armed opposition created from the defeated pro-Daesh forces," the ministry said.

The ministry noted further, citing refugees who had managed to flee the US-controlled al-Tanf zone that "the militants were planning a breakthrough operation in the nearest future."

"The main aim of the terrorists is to conduct sabotage operations in the provinces of Damascus, Homs and Deir ez-Zor to draw the attention of the Syrian army that is conducting an operation against al-Nusra in the Idlib province," the ministry said.

