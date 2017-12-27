Register
13:57 GMT +327 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria

    Russian General Staff Calls US Explanations on At-Tanf Base 'Unintelligible'

    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    290

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US explanations about its base in southern Syria's At-Tanf are still "unintelligible", Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in an interview issued on Wednesday.

    "We say that the location of the US base is contrary to common sense, especially now, when Syrian territory has been liberated from IS [Daesh] formations. There is no one left, there is no threat to you from the territory of Syria. What is there and for what purpose? The answers are still unintelligible. However, new terrorist groups may appear there," Gerasimov said.

    The statement follows the US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk's announcement made earlier in December, concerning the US military presence at the At-Tanf garrison as well as in other areas of the country. According to McGurk, the coalition will maintain its presence in the country to guarantee that the Daesh terrorists don't return to the liberated areas.

    However, the Russian reconciliation center in Syria, as well as the Russian Defense Ministry have accused the US of establishing a training camp near the al-Rukban refugee camp to create a new "moderate opposition" out of various militia groups and blocking humanitarian aid to the refugees in the camp, banning an approach "closer than 55 kilometers [34 miles] to the compound.

    In one of his latest statements, Gerasimov already explained that former Daesh terrorists have formed the so-called New Syrian Army, whose task is to destabilize the situation in the country.

    READ MORE: Russia General Staff Chief Explains Who Trained Daesh Leaders in Syria

    Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces have recently ceased their offensive in the southwest of Damascus after the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terrorist group was defeated in the area and started engaging in talks.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Halts Operation Near Damascus After Terrorists' Defeat — Reports

    Terrorist Tactics 

    The chief of the Russian General Staff went on to reveal the tactics, used by militants: in particular, car bombs rigged with explosives, and the response measures of Russian and Syrian troops.

    READ MORE: Fight Against Terrorism 'Must Come From Within Muslim Communities,' Analyst Says

    "Adjustments are being constantly made, because the approaches, forms and ways of actions are changing. In the beginning the use of car bombs was low, however, later it became more widespread… Thus, during the battle for Deir ez-Zor, for other settlements in the Euphrates River valley, the use of car bombs have reached almost a mass scale," Gerasimov said.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Estimated 1,000 Daesh Terrorists Remaining in Syria

    Gerasimov noted that at the beginning of the Russian operation, militants used two or three car bombs in one battle, however, later, they started to use seven or eight vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, adding that with the help of such cars with suicide attackers, each of which can carry over 400 kilograms [882 pounds] of explosives, the jihadists managed to escape from Aleppo in 2016.

    Tags:
    militants, Daesh, Al-Nusra Front, General Staff, al-Tanf, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok